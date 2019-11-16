Dugger sets Pioneer League TD mark in Davidson’s 42-14 win.

DELAND, Fla. (AP)Wesley Dugger ran for two touchdowns and blocked a punt that resulted in another score and Davidson defeated Stetson 42-14 on Saturday.

Dugger set the Pioneer Football League record for career rushing touchdowns with his first score and increased it to 44 with his second.

Tied at 14 at halftime, the Wildcats scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half. In the third quarter, Dugger scored on a 1-yard run and blocked a punt that Hunter Murphy returned 15 yards for a touchdown. In the fourth, Tyler Phelps threw to Jalen Staples for a 20-yard touchdown and Louis Colosimo threw 66 yards to Aris Hilliard for another touchdown.

There were only five incomplete passes in the game. Davidson (8-3, 5-2 Pioneer) went 5 for 5 in the air with Phelps completing his four attempts for 137 yards and Colosimo completing his only attempt. Gaven DeFilippo completed 13 of 17 for 95 yards and Alex Piccirilli was 2 of 3 for 57 yards with a touchdown for the Hatters (6-4, 3-4).