Division II Charleston (WV) rallies past Valparaiso 19-13

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Tim McCutchen kicked four field goals, and his 20-yarder late in the third quarter gave Division II Charleston (West Virginia) the lead for the first time as the Golden Eagles held off winless Valparaiso Saturday.

Valparaiso (0-4) took a 13-10 lead into intermission but was shut out in the second half while McCutchen kicked field goals of 39, 20 and 41 yards for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Charleston scored 10 points off three Valparaiso turnovers and held Valpo to 72 yards rushing and 49 passing.

Jimmy Seewald was held to six completions in 25 tries for 49 yards and was intercepted twice. He also opened the game with a 3-yard scoring pass to Alex Kluck.

Charleston tied when Brant Grisel hit Tremaine Ross from the 10, but Valpo’s Dimitrios Latsonas added field goals of 30 and 42 yards. Grisel was 30-of-44 passing for 333 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Valparaiso opens Pioneer Football League play next week at Drake.

—-

https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25