DeFilippo with 4 TDs, Stetson downs Morehead State 31-16

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Gaven DeFilippo threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Stetson snapped a two-game losing streak to finish the regular season with a 31-16 win over Morehead State on Saturday.

DeFilippo had 230 yards passing for the Hatters (7-4, 4-4 Pioneer League). He also had 91 rushing yards. Jalen Leary ran for 97 yards on 15 carries. Max Draper had four catches for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

DeFilippo threw two touchdown passes to Draper in the second quarter, of 12 and 74 yards, to give Stetson a 14-6 halftime lead.

In the third, DeFilippo found Jeremiah Nails for a 9-yard score to cap a 7-play, 75-yard drive for a 21-6 advantage. Morehead State replied with a touchdown run by Issiah Aguero and then a field goal early in the fourth to close to 21-16. Johnny Messina booted a 24-yard field goal for the Hatters to stretch it to 24-16 with 7:15 remaining.

Zach Hardin threw for 137 yards for the Eagles (5-7, 3-5). Aguero ran for 123 yards.

