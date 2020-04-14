Dayton sets 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) – Dayton will host five of its 11 opponents during a 2020 schedule in which coach Rick Chamberlin seeks his 100th career win.

Chamberlin has posted winning records in 11 of his first 12 seasons, going 93-41 overall. Last season, the Flyers were 8-3, including 6-2 in the Pioneer Football League.

They will kick off the season on Sept. 3 at Southeast Missouri. Their home games are against Robert Morris (Sept. 19) and PFL members Valparaiso (Oct. 3), Drake (Oct. 10), Stetson (Oct. 31) and Morehead State (Nov. 14).

Dayton is projected to return 14 starters, featuring quarterback Jack Cook, all-purpose back Jake Chisholm and safety Brandon Easterling.

—=

2020 Dayton Schedule

Sept. 3, at Southeast Missouri

Sept. 12, at Georgetown

Sept. 19, Robert Morris

Sept. 26, at Marist*

Oct. 3, Valparaiso*

Oct. 10, Drake*

Oct. 17, at Butler*

Oct. 24, at San Diego*

Oct. 31, Stetson*

Nov. 14, Morehead State*

Nov. 21, at Davidson*

* – PFL game