Dayton posts rally to beat Drake 46-29 behind Chisholm, Cook

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Jake Chisholm ran for three touchdowns, Jack Cook ran for a pair of touchdowns and Dayton beat Drake 46-29 on Saturday.

The Flyers boosted their record to 7-3, 5-2 in the Pioneer Football League and forced a three-way tie for second with the Bulldogs (5-5, 5-2) and Davidson (8-3, 5-2).

Drake took an early two-score lead when Ian Corwin threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Devin Cates and Drew Lauer ran it in from 13 yards. Chisholm’s 9-yard run before the first quarter ended made it 14-7. Lauer added a 9-yard run, and the 2-point conversion made it 22-7.

Dayton responded when Cook ran it in from 4-yards out, and Sam Webster kicked a 23-yard field goal to reduce the margin to 22-17 with 31 seconds before halftime.

The turning point came on the ensuing drive when the Bulldogs took a short kickoff and quickly moved into scoring position. Brandon Easterling picked off Corwin at the goal line and returned it the distance to end the half. The 2-point conversion made it 25-22 and the Flyers led the rest of the way.

Easterling became the 11th Dayton player to intercept three passes in a game.

Corwin threw for 306 yards, two scores and four interceptions.

