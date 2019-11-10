Davidson’s 3 TDs help FAU beat FIU 37-7

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Freshman Malcolm Davidson had 144 yards rushing and a season-high three touchdowns on 17 carries and Florida Atlantic beat Florida International 37-7 on Saturday night.

Chris Robison was 22-of-37 passing for 298 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant, and Deangelo Antoine had nine receptions for 125 yards for FAU.

The Owls (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) forced FIU to go three-and-out on the first possession of the game and then Davidson capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and Vladimir Rivas made a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it 10-0. On the next play from scrimmage, Napoleon Maxwell scored on a 75-yard run but FAU scored 27 unanswered points.

Tony Gaiter IV had seven receptions for 94 yards for the Panthers (5-5, 3-4).

FAU, which had 579 total yards and 30 first downs, has won three games in a row and seven of its last eight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories