Breaking News
BREAKING: Two dead, at least 14 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party

Davidson with 3 TDs, Princeton edges Harvard 30-24

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) – Kevin Davidson threw three touchdown passes as Princeton edged Harvard 30-24 on Saturday.

Davidson had 312 yards passing for the Tigers (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League), who have a 16-game winning streak. Collin Eaddy ran for 110 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for another score.

Davidson threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Classi, who made a diving catch in the end zone to give the Tigers a 30-21 lead with 3:16 remaining. The score came three plays after a 28-yard interception return by Matthew Winston.

Princeton jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on Davidson’s 13-yard touchdown throw to Classi followed by Tavish Rice’s 46-yard field goal. Harvard scored twice in the second quarter to lead 14-10 at halftime.

Eaddy scored twice in the third on a 31-yard pass from Davidson and a 1-yard run to give the Tigers a 23-14 advantage with 3:45 left in the quarter.

Jake Smith threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns for the Crimson (4-2, 2-1), but was intercepted three times.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories