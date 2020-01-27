Dartmouth’s Lalos an MVP at Hula Bowl

(Stats Perform) – Dartmouth defensive end Niko Lalos earned Most Valuable Player honors for Team Aina in its 23-7 loss to Team Kai at the Hula Bowl Sunday night in Honolulu.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Lalos, a first-team All-Ivy League selection as a senior, had six tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

“I just want to thank all my teammates, you guys are a great group of guys. I had a blast this week. And the coaches, you guys are great, taught me a lot,” Lalos said afterward.

Idaho State wide receiver Michael Dean, at 5-6 the smallest player in the all-star classic, scored Team Aina’s lone touchdown on a 28-yard reception.

Several dozen players from the FCS level were included on the rosters as the Hula Bowl, which dates to the 1946 season, was played for the first time since 2008. Former NFL coaches Rex Ryan and Mike Smith led the Kai (Ocean) and Aina (Land) squads, respectively.

Kansas State defensive end Reggie Walker was the MVP for Team Kai.