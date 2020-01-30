Dartmouth seeks to defend Ivy title

(Stats Perform) – Ivy League co-champ Dartmouth’s 10-game 2020 schedule, announced Thursday, is particularly difficult on the road.

The schedule – five games at home and five on the road – includes trips to CAA Football member Towson as well as Yale, the other defending Ivy champ, and Princeton, the 2018 champ which finished third last season.

Dartmouth, coming off a 9-1 record, will open coach Buddy Teevens’ 20th campaign in Hanover, New Hampshire, against New Haven on Sept. 19. The Division II Chargers replaced a previously scheduled opener against Jacksonville, which dropped its program following the 2019 season.

2020 Dartmouth Schedule

Sept. 19. New Haven

Sept. 26, at Towson

Oct. 3, Penn* (Homecoming)

Oct. 10, at Yale*

Oct. 17, Marist

Oct. 24, at Columbia*

Oct. 31, Harvard*

Nov. 7, at Princeton*

Nov. 14, at Cornell*

Nov. 21, Brown*

* – Ivy League game