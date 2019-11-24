Crystal ball: FCS playoff projection

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(STATS) – You can put together a FCS playoff bracket, adjust it, delete it, start over – basically keep trying and trying.

No matter how the projection goes, there’s an excruciating feeling over leaving two or three teams out of the 24-team field. The margin between candidates for the last few at-large spots is razor-thin.

The following is a projected FCS playoff field. The actual pairings will be announced on an ESPNU selection show on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET).

—=

PROJECTED BIDS BY CONFERENCE

* – Automatic qualifier

Big Sky (4): Montana (9-3), Montana State (9-3), Sacramento State (9-3), *Weber State (9-3)

Big South (1): *Monmouth (10-2)

CAA (4): Albany (8-4), *James Madison (11-1), Villanova (9-3), Towson (7-5)

Independent (1): North Dakota (7-4)

Missouri Valley (5): Illinois State (8-4), *North Dakota State (12-0), Northern Iowa (8-4), South Dakota State (8-4), Southern Illinois (7-5)

Northeast (1): *Central Connecticut State (11-1)

Ohio Valley (2): *Austin Peay (9-3), Southeast Missouri (9-3)

Patriot (1): *Holy Cross (7-5)

Pioneer (1): *San Diego (9-2)

Southern (1): *Wofford (8-3)

Southland (3): Central Arkansas (9-3), *Nicholls (8-4), Southeastern Louisiana (7-4)

Other Teams Considered: Furman (8-4), Kennesaw State (10-2), South Carolina State (8-3)

—=

PROJECTED PAIRINGS

Top 8 seeds receive first-round byes

Albany at Holy Cross first-round winner at No. 1 seed North Dakota State

Southeast Missouri at Illinois State first-round winner at No. 8 seed Central Arkansas

Central Connecticut State at Villanova first-round winner at No. 5 seed Montana State

San Diego at Nicholls first-round winner at No. 4 seed Sacramento State

Southeastern Louisiana at Wofford first-round winner at No. 3 seed Weber State

North Dakota at South Dakota State first-round winner at No. 6 seed Montana

Southern Illinois at Austin Peay first-round winner at No. 7 seed Northern Iowa

Monmouth at Towson first-round winner at No. 2 seed James Madison

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories