Crum leads Kent State to 41-38 win over Ball State

NCAA Football
KENT, Ohio (AP)Dustin Crum passed for 369 yards and ran for another 101, Matthew Trickett kicked a 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining and Kent State defeated Ball State 41-38 on Saturday.

After Ball State’s Caleb Huntley scored on a 42-yard run to tie the game at 38 with 4:14 remaining, the Golden Flashes (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American) drove 67 yards in 11 plays to set up Trickett, last season’s All-MAC placekicker.

Crum was 18-of-26 passing with three touchdowns to Isaiah McKoy (6 receptions, 159 yards) and Crum added another touchdown on the ground. Mike Carrigan had eight catches for 178 yards, including a 64-yard non-scoring play.

Ball State’s MAC-leading rushing game piled up 330 yards and four touchdowns with Huntley gaining 192 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns. Walter Fletcher added 90 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Drew Plitt had the other rushing touchdown. Plitt passed for 208 yards and one touchdown for the Cardinals (4-7, 3-4).

The teams combined for 1,173 yards of offense.

