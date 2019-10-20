Copeland’s season-best 378 yards leads Incarnate Word, 35-17

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Jon Copeland passed for a season-best 376 yards with four touchdown passes as Incarnate Word pushed its win streak to four games with a 35-17 defeat of Lamar on Saturday.

Copeland opened the game with a drive that lasted less than two minutes and ended when Ameer King took a pass down the right sideline 26 yards to score. Copeland, who has surpassed 300 yards passing in each of the last four games, added three more scoring strikes: 24 yards to Brady Rogers, 32 to Lamont Johnson and 32 to Mark Sullivan.

The Cardinals, 25th ranked in the STATS FCS poll, are 5-2 overall, 4-1 Southland Conference and led 28-7 at halftime.

Lamar’s (4-3, 2-3) Jordan Hoy completed 6 of 6 passes for 21 yards and ran for another 77 and a touchdown before leaving the game with an unspecified injury late in the first half. Jermaine Givens came on in relief, completing 4 of 5 passes for 66 yards with an interception.

Shane Johnson replaced Givens on Lamar’s second possession of the second half, leading a touchdown drive ending with Myles Wanza’s 10-yard run. Johnson finished 9-for-18 passing for 124 yards and an interception.

Incarnate Word, which led the FCS with 13 picks coming into the game, now has 15.

