College football cancellations or postponements

The number of canceled or postponed games as of Wednesday night, according to Associated Press research.
Total Division I football games canceled or postponed: 457(asterisk).
FBS
TOTAL: x-134.
FBS vs. FBS: y-60.
FBS vs. FCS: y-60.
FCS
TOTAL: 383(asterisk).
FCS vs. FCS: 314.
FBS vs. FCS: y-60.
Total Division II games canceled or postponed: 454(asterisk).
Total Division III games canceled or postponed: 1,013(asterisk).
(asterisk)-Includes games against opponents outside division.
x-Includes 14 eliminated nonconference games in ACC.
y-Does not include revisions to ACC nonconference schedule, which are TBA.