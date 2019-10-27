Breaking News
BREAKING: Two dead, at least 14 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party

Charlotte edges North Texas 39-38 on TD with 18 seconds left

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Chris Reynolds threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Victor Tucker with 18 seconds left to give Charlotte a 39-38 victory over North Texas on Saturday.

North Texas (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) was at the 50 with four seconds to play, but Mason Fine fumbled the ball on a sack from Markees Watts to end the game.

Reynolds threw three touchdown passes, was 24 of 32 for 336 yards passing, and had a touchdown run. Tucker had 10 catches for 140 yards.

Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass and finished with 100 yards receiving for Charlotte (3-5, 1-3), which snapped a four-game losing skid. Benny LeMay added 155 yards rushing, two touchdown runs and had a TD catch.

Fine threw five touchdown passes and was 26-of-38 passing for 394 yards to lead North Texas. Jyaire Shorter caught three passes, each for a score, and finished with 111 yards receiving. Jaelon Darden and Michael Lawrence also had touchdown catches.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories