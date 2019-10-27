Charlotte edges North Texas 39-38 on TD with 18 seconds left

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Chris Reynolds threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Victor Tucker with 18 seconds left to give Charlotte a 39-38 victory over North Texas on Saturday.

North Texas (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) was at the 50 with four seconds to play, but Mason Fine fumbled the ball on a sack from Markees Watts to end the game.

Reynolds threw three touchdown passes, was 24 of 32 for 336 yards passing, and had a touchdown run. Tucker had 10 catches for 140 yards.

Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass and finished with 100 yards receiving for Charlotte (3-5, 1-3), which snapped a four-game losing skid. Benny LeMay added 155 yards rushing, two touchdown runs and had a TD catch.

Fine threw five touchdown passes and was 26-of-38 passing for 394 yards to lead North Texas. Jyaire Shorter caught three passes, each for a score, and finished with 111 yards receiving. Jaelon Darden and Michael Lawrence also had touchdown catches.