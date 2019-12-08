Charlotte earns 1st bowl trip, faces Buffalo in Bahamas Bowl

NCAA Football
Charlotte (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) vs Buffalo (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), Dec. 20, 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Nassau, Bahamas

TOP PLAYERS

Charlotte: RB Benny LeMay was C-USA’s second-leading rusher, averaging 102.7 ypg, and had seven 100-yard games, including three in a row to end the season. The 49ers were 5-2 when he reached triple digits.

Buffalo: RB Jaret Patterson rushed for 298 yards – the most by any FBS player this season – and a MAC-record six touchdowns in a season-ending 49-7 rout of Bowling Green. Patterson set school records with 1,626 yards rushing and 17 rushing TDs.

NOTABLE

Charlotte: The 49ers ended the season on a five-game winning streak after a 2-5 start to earn the first bowl invitation since the program restarted in 2013 and moved to FBS two years later. Behind LaMay, the 49ers have C-USA’s best rushing offense, averaging 213.3 yards.

Buffalo: The Bulls won five of six down the stretch to earn their second straight bowl berth – the first time they’ve gone bowling back to back. Buffalo has the nation’s fourth-best defense against the run, allowing 95.3 yards per game on the ground.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Charlotte: First bowl in program history.

Buffalo: First appearance in the Bahamas Bowl, fourth bowl appearance in school history.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap-top25

