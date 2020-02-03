Catamounts seek bounce-back campaign

(Stats Perform) – Western Carolina seeks to bounce back during its 11-game 2020 schedule which was announced Monday.

The Catamounts, who are coming off two straight three-win seasons, will play five times at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in coach Mark Speir’s ninth campaign: against Gardner-Webb (Sept. 19) as well as Southern Conference opponents Chattanooga (Oct. 3), Wofford (Oct. 31), VMI (Nov. 7) and The Citadel (Nov. 21).

Western Carolina will make a Nov. 14 visit to FBS program Liberty.

While the Catamounts are replacing four-year quarterback Tyrie Adams, they are projected to return 18 starters.

2020 Western Carolina Schedule

Sept. 5, at Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 12, at Mercer*

Sept. 19, Gardner-Webb

Sept. 26, at Furman*

Oct. 3, Chattanooga* (Homecoming)

Oct. 10, at ETSU*

Oct. 17, at Samford*

Oct. 31, Wofford*

Nov. 7, VMI*

Nov. 14, at Liberty

Nov. 21, The Citadel*

* – Southern Conference game

