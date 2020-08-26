Campbell has four FBS opponents this fall

(Stats Perform) – Campbell doesn’t have a long history of playing FBS opponents, but the Camels are catching up this season.

On Wednesday, the Big South university announced the addition of an Oct. 9 visit to Wake Forest as part of its modified fall schedule. All four of the Camels’ games are against FBS opponents, with the matchup at Truist Field in Winston Salem, North Carolina, joining Georgia Southern (Sept. 12), Coastal Carolina (Sept. 19) and Appalachian State (Sept. 26).

The FBS matchups have been more readily available for Campbell because most FCS programs aren’t playing this fall due to coronavirus concerns. The Big South is allowing member schools to play up to four nonconference games, but its conference schedule will be held in the spring if health conditions allow for it.

Campbell returned to football in 2008. It lost FBS games to Coastal Carolina in 2018 and Troy last year, and played Old Dominion in 2013 and Appalachian State in 2014 during those schools’ final year of the transitional phase from the FCS level.

The Camels went 6-5 under coach Mike Minter last year.