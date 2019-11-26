Cal Poly’s Walsh announces retirement

(STATS) – Cal Poly coach Tim Walsh retired Monday after 11 seasons with the Mustangs and as the second-winningest coach in Big Sky Conference history.

Walsh, who turns 65 next month, went 59-66 at Cal Poly, including 3-8 this season. He also spent 14 seasons guiding Portland State from 1993-2006 and compiled 74 conference wins in the Big Sky, second-only to former Northern Arizona coach Jerome Souers’ 85.

Walsh was known for running triple option offenses. His tenure at Cal Poly was highlighted by conference co-titles in the former Great West Conference in 2011 and the Big Sky in 2012 as well as two appearances in the FCS playoffs.

Also the Sonoma State coach for four seasons from 1989-92, Walsh compiled a 176-148 career record in 29 overall seasons.