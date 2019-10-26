Butler grinds out 24-14 win, ends 5-game skid

Breaking News
INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Drew Bevelhimer kicked a go-ahead 25-yard field goal as Butler rallied past Jacksonville 24-14 after halftime on a wet and windy Saturday, ending a five-game losing streak.

Conditions were sloppy enough to limit the passing games for both teams to a combined four completions in 12 tries for a total of 21 yards. The teams combined for 103 rushes for 505 yards.

The Dolphins (2-6, 0-4 Pioneer Football League) opened the game forcing a Butler three-and-out, then moved 47 yards to take the 7-0 lead on B.J. Riley’s run from the 6. Calvin Turner added a 2-yard run for a 14-6 Jacksonville halftime lead.

Jacksonville was driving again to open the second half, converting twice on fourth down. But Butler (2-6, 1-3) stiffened and halted the Dolphins a yard shy on fourth-and-2. The Bulldogs drove 71 yards in 10 plays for Bevelhimer’s field goal and a 17-14 lead.

Brad Sznajder added a 2-yard insurance TD in the fourth quarter.

