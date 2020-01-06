Breakdown of FCS national champions

(STATS) – Schools with NCAA Division I FCS championships since the playoffs began in 1978:

7 – North Dakota State (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

6 – Georgia Southern (1985, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1999, 2000)

4 – Youngstown State (1991, 1993, 1994, 1997)

3 – Appalachian State (2005, 2006, 2007)

2 – Eastern Kentucky (1979, 1982), James Madison (2004, 2016), Marshall (1992, 1996) and Montana (1995, 2001)

1 – Boise State (1980), Delaware (2003), Eastern Washington (2010), Florida A&M (1978), Furman (1988), Idaho State (1981), Massachusetts (1998), Montana State (1984), Northeast Louisiana (1987), Richmond (2008), Southern Illinois (1983), Villanova (2009) and Western Kentucky (2002)

