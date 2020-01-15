Boise State promotes Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Boise State promoted Eric Kiesau on Wednesday to offensive coordinator, replacing the departed Zak Hill.

Kiesau has been on the Broncos staff the past three seasons as the wide receivers coach. Kiesau was also given the title of co-offensive coordinator last season. Hill left after the season to take the offensive coordinator role at Arizona State.

“He’s been phenomenal with our wide receivers, but he played quarterback and he’s coached QBs at the highest level,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “He knows what we’re trying to do, and I’m fired up to see him take this offense, continue to grow and develop it, and help us improve as we try to win another Mountain West Championship.”

Kiesau has plenty of past experience as an offensive coordinator. He held the position at Colorado, Washington and Fresno State. He also served as an analyst working with quarterbacks at Alabama during the 2015 season and was the interim head coach at Fresno State for the final four games of the 2016 season.

