Big 12 top players are OSU RB Hubbard and Baylor DE Lynch

IRVING, Texas (AP)NCAA rushing leader Chuba Hubbard from Oklahoma State has been named the Big 12 offensive player of the year, and conference sacks leader James Lynch from Baylor the top defensive player.

The awards, as determined by a vote of the league’s 10 coaches, was released Wednesday.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule, whose No. 8 Bears went from 11 losses two years ago to 11 wins and a spot in this week’s Big 12 championship game against No. 6 Oklahoma, was chosen as the league’s top coach by his peers.

Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked as the Big 12’s offensive newcomer of the year.

Hubbard has 1,936 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns this season, with 10 consecutive 100-yard games. Lynch has 10 1/2 sacks this season and is Baylor’s career leader with 19. Hurts has thrown for 3,347 yards with 31 touchdowns, and is the Big 12’s second-leading rusher with 1,217 yards and 18 TDs.