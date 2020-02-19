Bethune-Cookman finalizes 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) – Bethune-Cookman has completed its 2020 schedule with the addition of a home game against first-year FCS program Tarleton on Oct. 31.
The matchup is one of five set for Memorial Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Wildcats will have a late start to the season with a Sept. 12 opener at South Florida and play 11 straight weeks with a final game against MEAC rival Florida A&M on Nov. 21 in Orlando, Florida.
Coach Terry Sims enters his sixth season with a 34-21 record, including 7-4 last year.
2020 Bethune-Cookman Schedule
Sept. 12, at South Florida
Sept. 19, at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 26, Howard*
Oct. 3, at Morgan State*
Oct. 10, North Carolina Central*
Oct. 17, at Norfolk State*
Oct. 24, at South Carolina State*
Oct. 31, Tarleton
Nov. 7, Delaware State*
Nov. 14, North Carolina A&T*
Nov. 21, Florida A&M* (in Orlando, Florida)
* – MEAC game