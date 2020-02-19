Breaking News
Longview police search for missing man in the area
Bethune-Cookman finalizes 2020 schedule

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Bethune-Cookman has completed its 2020 schedule with the addition of a home game against first-year FCS program Tarleton on Oct. 31.

The matchup is one of five set for Memorial Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Wildcats will have a late start to the season with a Sept. 12 opener at South Florida and play 11 straight weeks with a final game against MEAC rival Florida A&M on Nov. 21 in Orlando, Florida.

Coach Terry Sims enters his sixth season with a 34-21 record, including 7-4 last year.

—=

2020 Bethune-Cookman Schedule

Sept. 12, at South Florida

Sept. 19, at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 26, Howard*

Oct. 3, at Morgan State*

Oct. 10, North Carolina Central*

Oct. 17, at Norfolk State*

Oct. 24, at South Carolina State*

Oct. 31, Tarleton

Nov. 7, Delaware State*

Nov. 14, North Carolina A&T*

Nov. 21, Florida A&M* (in Orlando, Florida)

* – MEAC game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

