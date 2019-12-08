Live Now
FOX News special report of House Judiciary Impeachment hearing

Back to Atlanta: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

No. 1 LSU (13-0, Southeastern Conference) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1, Big 12 Conference), Dec. 28, 4 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

LSU: QB Joe Burrow, 4,715 yards passing, SEC-record 48 touchdowns, 77.9 completion percentage.

Oklahoma: QB Jalen Hurts, 3,634 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, 71.8 completion percentage, 1,255 yards rushing, 18 TDs.

NOTABLE

LSU: Making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma: Has yet to get past the semifinals in three previous playoff appearances.

LAST TIME

LSU defeated Oklahoma 21-14 in the Sugar Bowl for the BCS national championships (Jan. 4, 2004)

BOWL HISTORY

LSU: Appearing in its 51st NCAA-sanctioned bowl game. This will be the Tigers’ fifth trip to the Peach Bowl, their last coming in 2005 when they routed Miami 40-3.

Oklahoma: The 53rd postseason game for the Sooners, but their first appearance in the Peach Bowl.

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap-top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories