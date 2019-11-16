Austin Peay trio combines to whip Murray St. 42-7

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)JaVaughn Craigthrew two touchdown passes to DeAngelo Wilson, Prince Momodu ran for two scores and Austin Peay overwhelmed Murray State 42-7 on Saturday.

Austin Peay wrapped it up with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The Governors (8-3, 6-1 Ohio Valley) scored on their first drive of the game when Momodu crashed in from a yard out, ending a 10-play, 75-yard drive. In the second quarter, Craig threw a 40-yard touchdown to Wilson with 9:48 before halftime. After intermission, Momodu ran it in from 10 yards for a 21-0 lead. The Racers got on the board when Preston Rice threw a 27-yard score to Jonathan Moss.

Rice threw for 220 yards, a score and two interceptions.

Austin Peay is in tie for first place with Southeast Missouri State (8-3, 6-1). The Governors beat the Redhawks 28-24 last month. The Governors end the season next week against Eastern Illinois (1-10, 1-6) and Southeast Missouri State ends with Murray State.

