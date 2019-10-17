Austin Peay to face Alabama in 2022

(STATS) – Austin Peay keeps scheduling future FBS games, and Thursday’s announcement was the biggest yet.

The Governors will play Alabama for the first time on Nov. 19, 2022 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

“Heard it said ‘If you want to be the best you have to play the best.’ We think this game fits the bill,” the school tweeted on its Twitter football page.

It will be the Ohio Valley Conference’s second FBS game in 2022, following a season-opening trip to Western Kentucky. The Governors also will face Cincinnati next season and Ole Miss in 2021.