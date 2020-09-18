As Jackson State nears coaching hire, will it be Deion Sanders?

(Stats Perform) – Just the prospect of Deion Sanders becoming the next head coach at Jackson State is worthy of prime time attention.

The possibility is quite real as the Southwestern Athletic Conference school in Mississippi seeks to fill its vacancy, possibly with a splash. Sanders, the Pro Football and College Hall of Fame inductee who is among the greatest cornerbacks in history, has been pursuing a coaching career since leaving the NFL Network last month.

Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson said Wednesday night the program would name a coach in “five-to-six days.” Football Scoop was the first to report on Sanders’ candidacy, and attention grew on Thursday when various media outlets said talks had intensified between the two parties.

The finalists for the position also include Jackson State assistant coach TC Taylor, who along with Otis Riddley was retained to lead the program on an interim basis after the school announced on Aug. 31 it would not renew the contract of coach John Hendrick, who was 6-9 in two seasons.

The 53-year-old Sanders, better known as “Prime Time” for his flamboyance on and off the field, starred at Florida State before he was picked by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion over 14 seasons.

A two-sport star, he also spent parts of nine seasons in Major League Baseball.

Jackson State isn’t playing this fall. The 10-member SWAC postponed its season until the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.