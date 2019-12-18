AP Top 25 Podcast: Time to sign for football recruits

Time to sign for college football recruits.

The early signing period is three years old and it’s already become The signing period in college football.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcasts, Barton Simmons, scouting director of 247 Sports, joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk recruiting.

What has Clemson done to push its recruiting to another level? If it seems as if the best recruits are clustering a small group of elite programs, it is because they are.

What’s going on in Texas with the Longhorns and Aggies? What new coaches have a chance to make a big difference quickly on the recruiting trail?

The downside of Southern California keeping Clay Helton and all the uncertainty with the Trojans.

