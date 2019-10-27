Breaking News
BREAKING: Two dead, at least 14 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party

Alabama A&M beats Alabama State 43-41 in 3OT

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Aqeel Glass threw a two-point conversion pass to Jordan Bentley that made the difference as Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 43-41 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Glass first hit Bentley from six yards for the touchdown, then connected with him on the conversion pass to give the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 43-35 lead in the third overtime period. Alabama State answered with a touchdown but KHA’Darrius Davis’ pass attempt for the two-point conversion failed, leaving it at 43-41 and giving Alabama State the win.

Glass was 12-of-31 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He also ran for a score. Bentley ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Davis had 202 yards and five touchdowns passing for the Hornets (3-4, 2-2).

The Bulldogs trailed 21-7 at halftime but scored 14-unanswered points in the second half, including a 3-yard touchdown run by Glass to tie it up 21-all and force the first overtime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories