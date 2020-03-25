Live Now
KETK’s East Texas Live

Abilene Christian sets 2020 schedule

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Abilene Christian will play five home game as part of an 11-game schedule in coach Adam Dorrel’s fourth season this year.

The Wildcats, who open the new campaign on Sept. 5 at Texas A&M, will host Southland Conference opponents Central Arkansas (Sept. 12), UIW (Oct. 3), Nicholls (Oct. 17) and Lamar (Oct. 31) as well as Big Sky member Southern Utah (Nov. 21).

ACU finished 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Southland last year.

—=

2020 Abilene Christian Schedule

Sept. 5, at Texas A&M

Sept. 12, Central Arkansas*

Sept. 19, at McNeese*

Sept. 26, at Stephen F. Austin*

Oct. 3, UIW*

Oct. 10, at Sam Houston State*

Oct. 17, Nicholls*

Oct. 24, at Southeastern Louisiana*

Oct. 31, Lamar*

Nov. 14, at Houston Baptist*

Nov. 21, Southern Utah

* – Southland Conference game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar