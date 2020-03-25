Abilene Christian sets 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) – Abilene Christian will play five home game as part of an 11-game schedule in coach Adam Dorrel’s fourth season this year.

The Wildcats, who open the new campaign on Sept. 5 at Texas A&M, will host Southland Conference opponents Central Arkansas (Sept. 12), UIW (Oct. 3), Nicholls (Oct. 17) and Lamar (Oct. 31) as well as Big Sky member Southern Utah (Nov. 21).

ACU finished 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Southland last year.

2020 Abilene Christian Schedule

Sept. 5, at Texas A&M

Sept. 12, Central Arkansas*

Sept. 19, at McNeese*

Sept. 26, at Stephen F. Austin*

Oct. 3, UIW*

Oct. 10, at Sam Houston State*

Oct. 17, Nicholls*

Oct. 24, at Southeastern Louisiana*

Oct. 31, Lamar*

Nov. 14, at Houston Baptist*

Nov. 21, Southern Utah

* – Southland Conference game