A canceled CAA season could be FCS tipping point

(Stats Perform) – An FCS season that has seemingly faced a slow death could be headed to the emergency room on Friday.

According to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Thursday, CAA Football will knock over the next domino in college football by announcing it will not have a conference schedule this fall due to concerns over the global COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected, however, the 12-member conference would be allowed to pursue independent schedules.

The latter scenario would be different from prior announcements made by the Ivy and Patriot leagues and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, where none of their members will have a fall sports season. Hampton, a Big South Conference member, also announced earlier this week it will not have fall competition.

The FCS – the lower half of Division I – has 13 conference and 127 member programs. The CAA is considered one of the three top conferences with the Big Sky and Missouri Valley, totaling 11 national championship game appearances between six different programs since 2003.

James Madison has captured three of the last four CAA titles and advanced to the national championship game three times in that span, winning the 2016 crown. Even without a CAA schedule, the Dukes will try to develop its own schedule as long as the NCAA holds a postseason, according to the Daily News-Record of Harrisonburg, Virginia.

But not all CAA members would consider that opportunity as being viable, instead pinning hopes on having a spring season like the FCS conferences with canceled fall seasons have left open as a possibility.

On Tuesday, the CAA postponed next week’s virtual media day until further notice. If, and surely when, the conference schedule is nixed on Friday, it could serve as a tipping point against any form of a 2020 FCS season.