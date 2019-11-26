2019 FCS Conference Awards

(STATS) – All 13 FCS conferences honor their best after the regular season through postseason all-conference teams and awards.

Following is a list of the announced 2019 conference award winners:

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Offensive Player of the Year: Kevin Thomson, QB, Sacramento State

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Dante Olson, LB, Montana and Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State

Freshman of the Year: Nick Eaton, LB, UC Davis

Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Knight, RB, Montana

Coach of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Offensive Player of the Year: Kenji Bahar, QB, Monmouth

Defensive Player of the Year: Bryson Armstrong, LB, Kennesaw State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Alex Usry, PK, Charleston Southern

Offensive Freshman of the Year: Hajj-Malik Williams, QB, Campbell

Defensive Freshman of the Year: Cody Cline, DB, Charleston Southern

Coach of the Year: Kevin Callahan, Monmouth

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: K.J. Smith, North Alabama

CAA FOOTBALL

Offensive Player of the Year: Ben DiNucci, QB, James Madison

Defensive Player of the Year: Ron’Dell Carter, DE, James Madison

Coach of the Year: Greg Gattuso, UAlbany

Special Teams Player of the Year: Earnest Edwards, Maine

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jeff Undercuffler, QB, UAlbany

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Tristan Wheeler, LB, Richmond

Chuck Boone Leadership and Excellence Award: Chucky Smith, Villanova

IVY LEAGUE

Bushnell Cup Offensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 9

Bushnell Cup Defensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 9

Rookie of the Year: Aidan Borguet, RB, Harvard

Coach of the Year: Buddy Teevens, Dartmouth

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Offensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 10

Defensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 10

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Marcus Pettiford, North Carolina A&T

Rookie of the Year: Corey Fields, QB, South Carolina State

Coach of the Year: Buddy Pough, South Carolina State

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

Offensive Player of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

Defensive Player of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

Newcomer of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

Freshman of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

Coach of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Offensive Player of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

Defensive Player of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

Offensive Rookie of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

Defensive Rookie of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

Coach of the Year: TBA, Nov. 27

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Offensive Player of the Year: Chris Rowland, WR/RS, Tennessee State

Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Patrick, DE, Eastern Kentucky

Freshman of the Year: John Bachus III, QB, UT Martin

Roy Kidd Coach of the Year: Mark Hudspeth, Austin Peay

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Offensive Player of the Year: Domenic Cozier, RB, Holy Cross

Defensive Player of the Year: Malik Hamm, DE, Lafayette

Rookie of the Year: Keegan Shoemaker, QB, Lafayette

Dick Biddle Coach of the Year: Bob Chesney, Holy Cross

PIONEER FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Offensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 2

Defensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 2

Special Teams Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 2

Offensive Freshman of the Year: TBA, Dec. 2

Defensive Freshmen of the Year: TBA, Dec. 2

Coach of the Year: TBA, Dec. 2

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE (COACHES)

Offensive Player of the Year: Joe Newman, QB, Wofford

Defensive Player of the Year: Willie Eubanks III, LB, The Citadel

Freshman of the Year: Ailym Ford, RB, Chattanooga

Jacobs Blocking Award: Blake Jeresaty, OL, Wofford

Coach of the Year: Scott Wachenheim, VMI

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Sully Laiche, DE, Nicholls

Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Fourcade, QB, Nicholls

Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Livings, DE, McNeese

Newcomer of the Year: Trace Mascorro, DL, Sam Houston State

Freshman of the Year: Tyler Hudson, WR, Central Arkansas

Offensive Lineman of the Year: P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls

Coach of the Year: Frank Scelfo, Southeastern Louisiana

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Offensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 5

Defensive Player of the Year: TBA, Dec. 5

Newcomer of the Year: TBA, Dec. 5

Freshman of the Year: TBA, Dec. 5

Coach of the Year: TBA, Dec. 5