2010s breakdown of FCS selections in the NFL Draft

(Stats Perform) – An NFL Draft breakdown of FCS picks during the 2010s:
BY YEAR
2010 – 19
2011 – 21
2012 – 15
2013 – 19
2014 – 19
2015 – 17
2016 – 20
2017 – 15
2018 – 19
2019 – 13
—=
BY ROUND
First – 2
Second – 13
Third – 19
Fourth – 30
Fifth – 34
Sixth – 30
Seventh – 49
—=
BY POSITION
34 – Cornerback
19 – Offensive tackle
17 – Outside linebacker
16 – Defensive end and wide receiver
14 – Safety
13 – Defensive tackle and offensive guard
10 – Tight end
9 – Running back
7 – Quarterback
2 – Center, fullback/H-back, inside linebacker and punter
1 – Kick returner
—=
BY NFL TEAM
11 – Arizona
10 – Baltimore, Jacksonville and Los Angeles Rams
8 – Oakland
7 – Buffalo, Detroit and Miami
6 – Atlanta, Dallas, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Tennessee
5 – Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets, San Francisco and Seattle
4 – Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Minnesota, New Orleans, New York Giants, San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay
3 – Denver, Houston, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh
2 – Washington
—=
BY FCS SCHOOL
7 – Appalachian State and Montana
6 – South Carolina State
5 – Central Arkansas, Eastern Washington, North Dakota State and William & Mary
4 – Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Illinois State, James Madison, Maine, Samford and Tennessee State
3 – Eastern Illinois, Georgia Southern, Murray State, North Carolina A&T, Northern Iowa, Princeton, Richmond, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Southern Utah and Villanova
2 – Alabama State, Elon, Florida A&M, Fordham, Harvard, Jacksonville State, Missouri State, Montana State, Northwestern State, Portland State, Sam Houston State, South Dakota, Southeastern Louisiana, Southeast Missouri, Stephen F. Austin, Towson, The Citadel, Weber State, Yale and Youngstown State
1 – Alabama A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Brown, Bucknell, Cal Poly, Cornell, Delaware State, Drake, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Georgia State, Grambling State, Hampton, Idaho, Lamar, Lehigh, Liberty, Marist, Massachusetts, Monmouth, Morgan State, New Hampshire, North Carolina Central, Penn, Prairie View A&M, Presbyterian, San Diego, Texas Southern, UT Martin, Wagner, Western Carolina and Western Illinois
—=
BY FCS CONFERENCE
28 – CAA Football
24 – Missouri Valley Football Conference
23 – Southern Conference
22 – Big Sky Conference
16 – Ohio Valley Conference
15 – Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
14 – Southland Conference
10 – Ivy League
7 – Southwestern Athletic Conference
6 – Big South Conference
4 – Patriot League
3 – Pioneer Football League
2 – FCS Independents and Great West Conference
1 – Northeast Conference