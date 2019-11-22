1  of  2
Wyoming tops Louisiana-Lafayette 69-61 in OT

NCAA Basketball
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Hunter Thompson had 22 points as Wyoming topped Louisiana-Lafayette 69-61 in overtime on Thursday night.

A.J. Banks had 12 points for Wyoming (3-3). Trevon Taylor added 12 points. Hunter Maldonado had 11 points and nine rebounds for the hosts.

Kobe Julien had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2). Cedric Russell added 13 points. Dou Gueye had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Wyoming matches up against Colorado on Sunday. Louisiana-Lafayette plays Detroit on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

