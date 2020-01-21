Wright scores 24, helps High Point hold off SC Upstate 70-62

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)John-Michael Wright had 24 points, the final four coming from the free throw line in thei final minute-and-a-half, as High Point topped South Carolina Upstate 70-62 on Monday night.

SC-Upstate got within two points, 59-57 with 4:12 left in the game and Bryson Mozone hit two 3-pointers, the second with :22 remaining to get the Spartans within four points after Wright hit a pair from the line to give High Point a seven-point advantage. Wright added two more with :09 left to put the game out of reach.

Denny Slay II had 17 points for High Point (5-14, 2-4 Big South Conference). Rob Peterson III added 12 rebounds.

Everette Hammond had 20 points for the Spartans (7-12, 2-4). Tommy Bruner added 16 points and Mozone added 11.

High Point takes on Gardner-Webb at home on Thursday. South Carolina Upstate plays Winthrop on the road on Thursday.

