Woods scores 39; Portland State beats Montana 88-81

NCAA Basketball
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Holland Woods shot 21 free throws without a miss and finished with a career-high 39 points to lead Portland State to an 88-81 victory over Montana on Thursday night.

Portland State (11-12, 5-6 Big Sky Conference) snapped a two-game skid while Montana (11-10, 7-3) has lost two straight games.

The Vikings held a double-digit lead with nine minutes left in the first half until Sayeed Pridgett’s jumper pulled Montana to 77-68 with 1:40 remaining.

Woods was 7-of-19 shooting from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Sal Nuhu added 10 points for the Vikings.

Kendal Manuel scored 19 points to lead Montana. Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 17 points, and Timmy Falls and Pridgett added 14 apiece.

Montana hosts Montana State on Saturday. Portland State plays at Southern Utah on Feb. 8.

