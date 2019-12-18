Wirth, Loera lead No. 17 Gonzaga women past Wyoming 65-54

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)LeeAnne Wirth scored 18 points and Jessie Loera added 16 and No. 17 Gonzaga defeated Wyoming 65-54 on Tuesday night.

Katie Campbell hit two 3-pointers and scored Gonzaga’s first eight points of the fourth quarter and Loera’s layup at the 7:15 mark had the Bulldogs up by 17. The Cowgirls reeled off the next nine points to cut the deficit to 55-47 with 4:12 to go.

Wirth scored Gonzaga’s next four points and in the final minute Loera was 6-for-6 from the foul line. The Bulldogs made all 16 of their free throws, to offset 3-of-10 shooting from the 3-point line.

Campbell added 10 points for Gonzaga (10-1), which has won eight straight since losing to current No. 1 Stanford in overtime. Wirth had nine rebounds and Loera five assists.

Tereza Vitulova led the Cowgirls (6-5), who only shot 33% (17 of 51), with 14 points.

