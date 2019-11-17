Winthrop rolls to a 103-59 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Josh Corbin scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Winthrop rolled to a 103-59 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian University of the USCAA on Saturday.

D.J. Burns added 18 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (3-2). Josh Ferguson had 15 points and seven rebounds, Russell Jones had 15 points and six assists and Jamal King chipped in 14 points.

Winthrop outrebounded Mid-Atlantic Christian 55-33.

Jabari Richardson led Mid-Atlantic Christian with 14 points and five assists. Norris Gardner had nine points and six rebounds.

Winthrop faces Tennessee Tech at home on Thursday.

