Wilson’s 31 points pushes S. Dakota St. past N. Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Douglas Wilson tied a career-high 31 points and Noah Freidel scored 21 and South Dakota State beat North Dakota 94-83 on Wednesday night.

The Jackrabbits (21-8, 12-2 Summit League) moved a half-game ahead of idle North Dakota State (20-7, 11-2) atop the league standings. South Dakota State has won seven straight wraps up the regular season with a home game against South Dakota and at North Dakota State on Feb. 27.

South Dakota State led 44-39 at halftime before the Fighting Hawks (12-15, 6-7) used a 7-3 spurt to start the second half. Freidel responded with a 3-pointer, and another 3 with 13:47 left, pushed the lead to 60-50. North Dakota never got within five points the rest of the way. The Jackrabbits finished shooting 34 of 53 (64.2%).

Filip Rebraca and Kienan Walter each scored 23 points for North Dakota. Rebraca finished 10-of-12 shooting and Marlon Stewart scored 21 and distributed eight assists.

