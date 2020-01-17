Wilson scores 23, Army tops Holy Cross 79-67 in delayed game

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Matt Wilson scored 23 points, Tommy Funk had 18 points and seven assists, and Army defeated Holy Cross 79-67 on Thursday in a game postponed due to a fatal car crash involving the Crusaders women’s rowing team.

The game was scheduled for Wednesday night but was pushed back a day after the Holy Cross rowing team was involved in a crash during a winter training trip to Vero Beach, Florida. The school announced 20-year-old Grace Rett passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Alex King added 11 points, Lonnie Grayson had six rebounds and Wilson made 10 of 13 shots for Army (6-10, 1-4 Patriot League), which snapped its five-game losing streak

Matt Faw scored a career-high 22 points and had three blocks for the Crusaders (2-16, 1-4). Joe Pridgen added 17 points and Connor Niego had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories