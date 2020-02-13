Closings
Wilson, Caldwell lead Army past Lafayette

NCAA Basketball
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Matt Wilson scored 20 points with 13 rebounds and Josh Cladwell had a double-double and Army subdued Lafayette 65-48 on Wednesday night.

Army (12-12, 7-6 Patriot League) led 31-23 at intermission before the Leopards (15-9, 7-6) closed within 37-35 with 15:59 left on a layup by Justin Jaworski.

Kyle Stout’s 3-pointer tied it at 39 before a 13-0 Army run sealed Lafayette’s fate. The Black Knights made five layups and Tommy Funk’s 3-pointer with 8:14 left made it 52-39.

Caldwell scored 10 points with 11 rebounds and Funk and Alex King each scored 12. Army owned a 44-30 rebounding advantage. Army shot 44.3% to 30.6% for Lafayette.

Army ended a two-game losing streak and entered a three-way tie for fourth place with the Leopards and Navy (13-11, 7-6).

Jaworski scored 13 and Stout 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

