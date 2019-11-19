Williams, Thomas carry Troy over Carver College 84-57

TROY, Ala. (AP)Zay Williams and Davion Thomas scored 14 points apiece as Troy routed Carver College 84-57 on Monday night.

KJ Simon and Darian Adams each added 11 points for the Trojans with Simon grabbing 10 rebounds. Tyrek Williams chipped in 10, a career-high.

Terrence Boykin had 18 points for the Cougars (0-9), a National Christian College Athletic Association member. Rayford Washington added 12 points. Jessy Haynes had nine rebounds.

