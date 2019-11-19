1  of  2
Live Now
FOX News live coverage of Trump impeachment hearings NBC News special coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings

Williams, Thomas carry Troy over Carver College 84-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (AP)Zay Williams and Davion Thomas scored 14 points apiece as Troy routed Carver College 84-57 on Monday night.

KJ Simon and Darian Adams each added 11 points for the Trojans with Simon grabbing 10 rebounds. Tyrek Williams chipped in 10, a career-high.

Terrence Boykin had 18 points for the Cougars (0-9), a National Christian College Athletic Association member. Rayford Washington added 12 points. Jessy Haynes had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories