Williams scores 23 to lead Akron past Ball St. 75-60

AKRON, Ohio (AP)Xeyrius Williams had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Akron defeated Ball St. 75-60 on Friday night.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 19 points and eight assists for Akron (13-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tyler Cheese added 17 points.

Tahjai Teague had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (9-7, 2-1). Ishmael El-Amin added 17 points.

Akron faces Northern Illinois on the road on Tuesday. Ball St. takes on Eastern Michigan on the road on Tuesday.

Trending Stories