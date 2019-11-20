Williams leads Kent St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68

KENT, Ohio (AP)Antonio Williams had 16 points as Kent State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68 on Tuesday night.

Troy Simons had 13 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game to open the season. Danny Pippen added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anthony Roberts had 11 points for the home team.

Dylan Carl had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Mastodons (2-4). Brian Patrick added 15 points. Jarred Godfrey had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Kent State matches up against Concord at home on Thursday. Purdue Fort Wayne matches up against Ohio State on the road on Friday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com