1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News Special Coverage of Trump Impeachment Inquiry FOX News Special Coverage of Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Williams carries Appalachian St. past Charlotte 64-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOONE, N.C. (AP)O’Showen Williams registered 19 points as Appalachian State beat Charlotte 64-55 on Thursday night.

Adrian Delph had 15 points for Appalachian State (4-3).

Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 20 points for the 49ers (2-2).

Appalachian State matches up against East Tennessee State on the road on Tuesday. Charlotte takes on Georgia State on the road on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories