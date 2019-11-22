Williams carries Appalachian St. past Charlotte 64-55

Defense was the difference Thursday for No. 24 Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, but the Bears will have to be even better when they battle host Coastal Carolina on Friday in the semifinals in Conway, S.C.

Jared Butler led the way for the Bears as he has in all four of Baylor's games this season, scoring 19 points in the 76-53 win over Ohio. MaCio Teague hit for 17 points, and Freddie Gillespie gave the Bears some punch in the lane with 10 points and 11 rebounds in the win.