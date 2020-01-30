1  of  2
Breaking News
6K passengers held on cruise ship off of Italy over potential coronavirus case Tyler Lee set to hire state-championship winning coach to lead football team

Wieck’s perfect night leads Navy past Holy Cross 81-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Evan Wieck scored a career-high 24 points on a perfect night shooting and Navy beat Holy Cross 81-66 on Wednesday night.

Wieck made all 10 of his field-goal attempts and all four foul shots with four rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.

The 6-foot-8 forward became the third player in Navy men’s basketball history to finish perfect from the field with at least 10 shot attempts. NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson had a 12-for-12 performance and Kevin Sinnett went 10 for 10.

Wieck went 5 of 5 in the first half and Navy (12-8, 6-3 Patriot League) led 37-23. He scored on a pair of low-post moves and Cam Davis made a step-back, and a pull-up jumper on back-to-back possessions, and the Midshipmen closed the half on a 15-3 run. Davis had 15 points and John Carter Jr. added 14.

Austin Butler and Joe Pridgen each scored 20 points to lead Holy Cross (3-19, 2-7).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories