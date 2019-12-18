Whittington lifts Kent St. over NC A&T 85-71 in OT

Philip Whittington had a career-high 29 points plus 12 rebounds as Kent State beat NC A&T 85-71 in overtime in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Tuesday.

Whittington shot 9 for 12 from the field.

Danny Pippen had 17 points for Kent State (9-2). Troy Simons added 14 points. Mitch Peterson had six rebounds for Kent State.

Trailing 40-39 at halftime, Kent State outpaced NC A&T in the second half to force overtime. In the extra period, the Golden Flashes took control to coast to the 14-point win. The Aggies’ 40 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Fred Cleveland Jr. scored a season-high 21 points for the Aggies (3-9). Ronald Jackson added 17 points and eight rebounds. Kameron Langley had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Kent State takes on Hampton at home on Saturday. NC A&T matches up against Wake Forest on the road on Saturday.