Western Carolina tops VMI 97-85

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Carlos Dotson, Matt Halvorsen and Mason Faulkner scored 20 points apiece as Western Carolina beat VMI 97-85 on Wednesday night.

Faulkner also had 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Dotson grabbed 13 rebounds. Halvorsen made four of WCU’s 11 3-pointers and Faulkner added three.

Tyler Harris had 13 points for WCU (11-3, 3-0 Southern Conference), which won its fourth straight game. WCU totaled 59 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Garrett Gilkeson had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Keydets (5-12, 0-4), who have now lost five games in a row. Jake Stephens and Myles Lewis each had 13 points.

Western Carolina plays Mercer at home on Saturday. VMI matches up against East Tennessee State on the road on Saturday.

