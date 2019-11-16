Weathers, Hughes lift Duquesne past Lipscomb 58-36

PITTSBURGH (AP)Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes both had double-doubles and Duquesne easily beat Lipscomb 58-36 on Friday night.

Weathers had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Hughes added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (3-0). Baylee Steele had 13 points and Sincere Carry added six assists.

Neither team shot well. Duquesne made 22 of 60 shots (36.7%) and Lipscomb made just 14 field goals in 48 attempts (29.2%).

The Dukes had an advantage in most other statistical categories, including 38-26 in points in the paint, 24-11 in points off turnovers and 12-4 in assists.

Ahsan Asadullah had 14 points for the Bisons (1-3).

Duquesne takes on Indiana State on Thursday. Lipscomb faces Belmont at home on Wednesday.

