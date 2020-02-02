Breaking News
Toll 49 shut down in all directions due to ‘active situation’, no threat to public safety

Weathers helps Duquesne hold off La Salle 71-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Marcus Weathers had 18 points and blocked three shots and Duquesne withstood a late run by La Salle to post a 71-69 victory on Sunday.

Weathers sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the Dukes (16-5, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Reserve Tavian Dunn-Martin added 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Lamar Norman Jr. sank three 3-pointers and scored 12, while Sincere Carry pitched in with 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Duquesne led 71-62 after a Michael Hughes jumper with 1:52 left to play, but Saul Phiri hit a 3-pointer and Ed Croswell added a three-point play to pull La Salle with 71-68 with 47 seconds left. David Beatty was fouled beyond the arc but made just 1 of 3 free throws with 14 seconds left and a chance to tie the game.

Beatty had 16 points for the Explorers (10-11, 1-8), who have now lost seven straight games. Spencer added 10 points and six rebounds. Ed Croswell had 10 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories